Dolores (Dee) J. Wipf

Dolores was born November 13, 1929, in Huron, South Dakota, the youngest child of Wenfred H. & Jessie Pearl (Plate) Morrison. Soon after her birth the family moved from Huron to Brookings, South Dakota. Dolores spent her childhood years in Brookings until her junior year in high school when the family returned to Huron to live. Early in her senior year at Huron High School she met Joseph (Joe) Wipf. The two dated throughout their senior year and following their graduation were married on October 9, 1948 by Joe's father, Rev. Joseph E. Wipf. Joe worked for the C.N.W. Railroad and the newlyweds spent the next several years moving about from South Dakota to Wyoming, Iowa & Nebraska. In 1955 they purchased a home in Rapid City, South Dakota where they have resided together until her death. Between the years of 1949 and 1959 Dolores gave birth to five children. Dolores was a homemaker during her 73 years of marriage to Joe. Dolores and Joe shared a love of the Lord and were longtime active members of South Canyon Baptist Church in Rapid City. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to bowl with a group of lady friends and participated in national bowling tournaments several times. Like many homemakers, she had a love for shopping and especially loved a great sale.