STURGIS - Dolores "Dode" L. Lee, 98, of Sturgis, SD, died December 19, 2022, at Monument Health Sturgis. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, 1:30 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.