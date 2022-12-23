STURGIS - Dolores "Dode" L. Lee joined her heavenly father on December 19, 2022, at Monument Health Care Sturgis. She was 98.

Dode was born, May 16, 1924, in Rapid City, the first daughter of Alfred and Emma Behrens. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1942. After graduation, Dode went to work for the Rapid City Journal where she met her husband Robert H. Lee. They were married, February 14, 1947.

In 1955, Dode and Bob moved to Pierre when Bob was appointed Press Secretary for Governor Joe Foss. In 1959 they moved to Sturgis where Bob and his partner, Morris Hallock, established the Sturgis Tribune/Black Hills Press and later the Tri-State Livestock News. Dode worked as a Bookkeeper for all three publications until her retirement in 2004.

Dode was active in local and national politics, serving as President of the SD Republican Women in the early 1970's. She was also active in other organizations such as the Minnelusa Pioneer Assn., Mt. Rushmore Memorial Society, Society of the Black Hills Pioneers, SD State Historical Society, Westerners International, and Crazy Horse Memorial. She actively promoted the arts by being a founding member of the Sturgis Area Arts Council and helping to establish History at High Noon meetings at the Sturgis Public Library.

She is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Barbara (Dennis) Talich, and Christine Lee; one son, Mark (Jeanette) Lee; five grandchildren: Bradley (Dana) Talich, Sharon, Corey, and James (Jennifer) Talich, and Stephanie (Zach) Lahm; 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Avery, Nathaniel, Chase, Hunter, Alyson, Nicholas, Lucas, Jacob, and Genevieve.

Dode was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Lee; her parents; a sister, Beverly Miller; a brother, Alfred Behrens, Jr.; and granddaughter, Sarah Lee.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with a prayer service at 7:00. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring.

