Dolores Hattie Curry, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg Campus. Born February 11, 1933 in Curry Canyon near Hill City, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Violet (Hudspeth) Olson and Robert Curry. She abundantly loved family, friends, church and adventure.

Dolores earned a B.S. in Education from East Stroudsburg Teachers' College and taught special education for several years. She then earned a M.A. in Community Counseling at Lehigh University. Dolores trained to be a lay leader in the church working for social justice. The training was by the National Institute for Lay Training and the site was the General Theological Seminary in NYC. This led her to develop and present workshops on Discovering Your Gifts of Ministry.

Dolores worked as a counselor in New Jersey and Northampton County Children and Youth. Dolores worked at Innisfree Village in Crozet, VA as a psychotherapist. Dolores loved to travel around the country and spend time with her family. Dolores was very proud of her autobiography published in 2013, Dolores, They Say You Can't Get Here from There. While living in Stockertown, PA, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Easton, PA. When living in Sturgis, SD she was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Dolores was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Sacramento, CA when she lived in Elk Grove, CA.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Marcie Lightwood wife of Rick Weaver and Lorie Lichtenwalner wife of Bill Ceccolini, sister, Rose Marie Wise wife of Allen Wise. She will also be remembered by her 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 more great grandchildren on the way and many nieces and nephews in the large extended family. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel O. Lichtenwalner and 3 sisters.

A Memorial planned April 9th in Staunton, Virginia.

Contact Rosie Wise at: all2wise@citilink.net for further information. www.connellfuneral.com