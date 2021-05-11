RAPID CITY | Dolores J. Smith, 90, passed away on May 7, 2021 at Avantara St. Cloud in Rapid City.

Dolores was born on January 1, 1931 in Gary, South Dakota. She met and married Kenneth Holloway and to this union had five children; William, Brian, David, Deborah, and Susan.

Kenneth passed away in 1974. She later married Clemen Smith in 1976, and became step-mother to his daughter, Debra.

Dolores worked at K-Mart for over 24 years. In 2008 she moved to Spearfish before making her way back to Rapid City. She was a longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Dolores enjoyed playing cards, cooking, fishing, and entertaining at family gatherings. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite places were Yellowstone National Park, seeing her sister in Wisconsin, attending family reunions in Huron, SD, and visiting family in North Dakota and on the California coast.

Dolores will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Avantara St. Cloud for their loving care and compassion for "Mama D."

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kenneth Holloway and Clemen Smith; son, Brian Holloway; siblings, George Esades, Everette Glassburn, and Judy Moore; and one granddaughter, Sandra Pritzkau.