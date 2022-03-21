Dolores M. Ford

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron, SD with burial at St. Martin's Cemetery, Huron. Her service will be live-streamed thru Welter Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron; or one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.