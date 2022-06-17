CHANDLER, Arizona - Dolores Marie Riley passed away June 3, 2022. Dolores was the first-born child to Violet Langdeau and Richard LaRoche. She spent her early childhood years with her grandparents on the Lower Brule Reservation where she was raised in the Lakota Sioux way of life.

Her education began at Stephan Indian School and then continued on to Black Hills State College where she relieved a Bachelor of Education Degree. Dolores followed by completing a Master of Education Degree at Western State College of Colorado. She finished her education at Utah State University with a Utah Administrative Endorsement. Dolores retired as an Assistant Superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District.

In 1959 she married Terry Pexa. They had four children: Tamara, Terry Jr., Lanny and Nicole. After that she married Mike Riley and welcomed Michael Jr. into the family.

Dolores is survived by her husband and five children. Her siblings are Sharon Brown, Renee Dietrich, Cheryll LaRoche, Desine Norris, Veronica Feeney, Eyvonne Rekow, Bettina Bergren, Bernard Glasford, Leon Glasford, Vernon Glasford, Keith Glasford. There are five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City on Wednesday June 29 at 1:00 PM. A complete obituary can be found at: www.osheimschmidt.com

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.