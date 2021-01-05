RAPID CITY | On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Dolores Schumacher passed on to be with her husband of 50 years. She is survived by Pierre and Terry Rousseau; her six children: Nick, MarDee, Karri, Terry, Tracy and Kelli; and three generations of grandchildren.

Dolores was born July 1, 1928 at the Old Cheyenne River Agency to Romie and Grace Rousseau.

She graduated with a PhD in life. For 58 years, while in Rapid City she served her community by devoting her time to St. Isaac Jogues, Kateri Tekawitha and her Hesapa family.

Dolores was a resident of Lakota Homes for 49 years. The children of Lakota Homes referred to her as “Unci”. She would greet them from the school bus with a treat -- daily.

Dolores loved to garden and canned the fruits of her labor. She had the passion of her St. Francis of Assisi in that she loved all things living.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her brothers, Ed, Dale and Neil; her sisters, Roma, Rita and Sharon; and her granddaughter, Tonya.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.