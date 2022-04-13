 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don Galbraith

RAPID CITY - Don Galbraith, age 70, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on Dec 7, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.

Funeral services for Don and his twin brother, Ron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Open Bible Church in Rapid City. A breakfast will be served prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to allow family and friends time to reminisce.

Interment with military honors will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Lunch will be served beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairway Hills Community Room.

