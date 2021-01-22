Donald B. Pearson

He was the proud son of the late Charles & Anna Pearson; devoted husband of Cindy (nee Carragher-Daniels) for 34 years; son-in-law to Joan (late Joseph) Daniels, Robert (Diana) Carragher; dearest brother of Philip (Joyce) Pearson of Rapid City, SD, Karen (Lee) Williams; brother-in-law to Robert, Kelli, Glen (Bridget), Dawn (Joel); loving uncle to Paul (Karyn), Andrea (Marc) Summers of Rapid City, Lee Jr., Christopher, Carly, Kaley, Alec (Cassie), Zach, Luke, Jake, Ryan; and friend and colleague to many.