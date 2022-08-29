Donald Balsley

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church, 12200 West Highway 44, Rapid City. Interment with full military honors will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 5, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.