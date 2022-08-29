 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Balsley

  • 0

RAPID CITY - Donald Balsley, 87, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Fountain Springs Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church, 12200 West Highway 44, Rapid City. Interment with full military honors will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 5, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News