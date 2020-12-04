CHADRON | Donald D. Ruleaux, 89, passed away peacefully at his home with his daughter Mary, son-in-law Duane, and his friend Lynne by his side.

Don was born June 19 1932, in Martin, SD, to a French Canadian Native American father and an English mother. He spent his early years growing up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. When Don was entering the fourth grade, the family moved to Gordon, NE, where he attended school and graduated in 1950. His post-secondary education includes Kansas City Art Institute, a BA in Art Education from Chadron State College, MA in Art Education from Arizona State University, and George Washington University in Washington, DC.

His teaching experience spans several decades and includes grade schools, Jr. and Sr. high schools and colleges and universities in Gering, NE; Spearfish, SD; Lead, SD; Curtis, NE; McCook, NE; Hastings, NE; Vermillion, SD; and Chadron, NE. He had several other related work experiences, the favorite of these working as an artist/draftsman for the movie Lakota Women, filmed in SD. His exhibitions and awards number more than 100 and are too numerous to mention individually. One of the most prestigious was the Nebraska Governors Award of Excellence in Art Education.

Don served in the United States Navy and the Army Reserves.