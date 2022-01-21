RAPID CITY | Donald (Don) C. Selberg went to join his heavenly family on January 17, 2022. He was born at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN on March 16, 1934 and was joined by his identical twin brother ten minutes after he was born. They were born to Gilbert and Fleda Selberg and lived for two years in Minneapolis before moving to Princeton, MN. In 1945, the family moved to Rapid City, SD where he graduated in 1952 from Rapid City High School.

He married Gloria Derby on December 19, 1954, in Rapid City, SD. They were married for 58 years. He will be joining her at the Black Hills National Cemetery on June 14, 2022. To their marriage was born three daughters – Cynthia, Victoria and Pamela.

He attended the University of South Dakota, graduating in 1956 with a BS degree in Business Administration and an MBA degree in 1980. In 1956, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Artillery and served in Oklahoma, Texas, Germany, Korea and Vietnam. Upon honorable discharge from the military, he worked for a financial management company; owned a real estate company in Rapid City; taught business courses at the National College of Business in Rapid City and retired after 19 years of service with the SD Department of Labor.

He joined the Siouxrise Lions Club in Sioux Falls in 1983, where he held many positions including being President multiple times. In 1997-1998 he served as the Lions District Governor for 5SE. Twice, he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award, which recognizes a person for their humanitarian service. In 2010, he was inducted into the SD Lions Hall of Fame. He was a life member of the DAV and the VFW. He was a charter member of the Sioux Falls Crimestoppers organization and served on their Board of Directors. Starting in 2003, he volunteered with CASA where he donated hundreds of hours to help protect the rights of children.

He is survived by his three daughters Cindy Iversen (Jim), Vicky Rossander (Harry) and Pamela Selberg; seven grandchildren-Chris Lakner, Jennie Lakner, Sharona Iversen, Jared Schoepp, Phillip Peterson, Erika Mount, and Sarah Peterson; nine great-grandchildern-Jordan Meissner, Maddie Lakner, Henry Vander Heiden, Charlotte Vander Heiden, Lennon Peterson, Austin Peterson, Jackson Mount, Kennedy Mount, and Ella Wettestad, sister-in-law – Charlene Selberg, special nephew Dan Osborn (Carol), many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded by death by his parents – Gilbert and Fleda Selberg, wife – Gloria Selberg and brother – Douglas Selberg.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 14, 2022 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, SD at 10 AM. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church, followed by internment at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dakota Lions Sight and Health, Asbury United Methodist Church – Sioux Falls, SD and CASA – South Dakota.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.