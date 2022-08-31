RAPID CITY - Donald "Don" Herman Balsley, 87, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Fountain Springs Health Care Center. Don was born August 7, 1935 in Rapid City, SD to Harmon and Blanche Mary (Cariveau) Balsley.

He served as a Platoon Sergeant from 1953 to 1956 in the 11th Airborne Division in the US Army. He returned to Rapid City and married the love of his life, Patricia Weber in 1958. Together they had three boys, Steve, Scott, and Shane. Don worked in sales and enjoyed coaching his sons' baseball teams. He spent many nights at the Canyon Lake Little League fields.

In his later years, he was a dedicated grandfather to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but he especially loved babies. Don had a quick wit and loved to crack jokes. He was an avid golfer and an amateur poet. He served as a greeter for many years at Rimrock Church and enjoyed meeting up with friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bill and Sam; his sisters, Grace and Deloris; his wife Pat; and his eldest son, Steve. He is survived by his sons: Scott (Rita) of Spearfish and Shane (Kay) of South Carolina; his daughter-in-law, Marsha; seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church, 12200 West Highway 44, Rapid City.

Interment with full military honors will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.