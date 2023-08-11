Donald "Don" Mattson

RAPID CITY - Donald "Don" Mattson, 83, passed away at Monument Health on July 20, 2023.

Don was born August 1, 1939 in Mitchell, SD to Lewis and Mary but grew up in Academy, SD. Don met the love of his life, Jan in 1958 and spent a wonderful 59 years together. He worked for Safeway grocery stores until 1966. His next venture was Mills Drug. He was a realtor for Carlson and Padgett which later was Padgett and Mattson. He then was the owner of Black Hills Tent and Awning for 14 years.

Don was a proud Mason and Shriner in the Naja Temple. He was a member of the flag unit and air patrol and was potentate in 1989. He was on the board of the Shriner's hospital until well after his retirement. He was a proud Naja Shriner until the very end.

Don was a proud father and grandfather. There was not a game, concert or family function that he was not in attendance. His smile and loving demeanor for his family has left a strong impact on us all. He would go to the end of the world for his family and friends and will be missed dearly!

Don is survived by his son; Craig (Kris) Mattson; three grandchildren: Erin Jensen, Davy (Mikey) Collins; and Alex (Kim) Mattson; four great-granchildren: Halayna, Annie, Triston, and Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hank and Willie, sister Eileen and his loving wife Jan.

There will be a private family service with Masonic Rights on Friday, August 18, 2023.

A celebration of life will take place for all friends and family at 2:00 PM Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Shriners Temple, 4091 Sturgis Road Rapid City, SD 57702.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.