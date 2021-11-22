 Skip to main content
Donald (Don) Tidwell

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Donald "Don" Tidwell, 78, died November 16, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

