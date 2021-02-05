Donald E. Schnoor

CUSTER | Donald Eugene Schnoor, 83, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Don was born on April 13, 1937, to Alfred and Clara (Van Asperen) Schnoor in Huron.
He grew up ranching and graduated from Wessington High School where he was a decorated athlete, holding a state long jump record for many years. A proud Jackrabbit, he attended South Dakota State University receiving his degree in Wildlife Management. Active in ROTC throughout college, he ultimately attained the rank of Cadet Commander. Upon graduation, Don went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force flying C124's during the Vietnam War.
After his honorable discharge, Don then became a professional pilot for Western Airlines retiring as a Boeing 767 captain with Delta Airlines. Never forgetting his love of ranching, and horses in particular, Don along with his wife Sherry were the founding partners in Sherdon Ranch Enterprises, eventually relocating the ranch to Custer in 1993.
Those lucky enough to know Don, knew his charming wit, vast knowledge, engaging storytelling and selfless generosity. Never without his cowboy hat or his trusty four-legged companions, Don was a regular at the Wrangler, Doug's, Our Place and the Captain's Table.
Although Don had many titles -- mentor, coach, craftsman, pilot -- he was most proud to be a “horseman” and was quick to remind anyone who would listen, that "a title is something that is earned, not granted.” A man of his word, Don often conducted business with a simple handshake, and was the first to lend a hand when needed. He elevated those around him and spent the rest of his life caring for his ranch, animals and those he loved. A man who did it his way.
Don is survived by his wife, Sherry Schnoor of Custer; sons, Steve (Patricia) Schnoor of Draper, UT, and Scott Schnoor (Julie Jenkins) of Portland, OR; daughters, Stacie Schnoor of Dallas, TX, and Samantha Schnoor (John Thompson) of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
