Donald E. Schnoor

CUSTER | Donald Eugene Schnoor, 83, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Don was born on April 13, 1937, to Alfred and Clara (Van Asperen) Schnoor in Huron.

He grew up ranching and graduated from Wessington High School where he was a decorated athlete, holding a state long jump record for many years. A proud Jackrabbit, he attended South Dakota State University receiving his degree in Wildlife Management. Active in ROTC throughout college, he ultimately attained the rank of Cadet Commander. Upon graduation, Don went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force flying C124's during the Vietnam War.

After his honorable discharge, Don then became a professional pilot for Western Airlines retiring as a Boeing 767 captain with Delta Airlines. Never forgetting his love of ranching, and horses in particular, Don along with his wife Sherry were the founding partners in Sherdon Ranch Enterprises, eventually relocating the ranch to Custer in 1993.

Those lucky enough to know Don, knew his charming wit, vast knowledge, engaging storytelling and selfless generosity. Never without his cowboy hat or his trusty four-legged companions, Don was a regular at the Wrangler, Doug's, Our Place and the Captain's Table.