RAPID CITY - Donald Earl Cavanaugh, 75, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Monument Health - Rapid City Hospital. Friends and family are invited to a vigil service and rosary on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. to be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow. A private committal will take place at Mountain View Cemetery at a separate time. Please visit the online memorial for Don at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.