HOT SPRINGS | Donald Eugene Harden, 74, passed away January 5, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.