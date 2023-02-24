Donald Eugene Nelson Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at Clarkson Mountain View Health Care in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Don was born on December 12, 1928 to Irving and Augusta (Dumke) Nelson, in Huron, South Dakota. He spent his childhood in Huron with his brother Robert Nelson and graduated from Huron High School. He then enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged. On March. 3, 1957 Don married Vera M. Sarkies, in Rapid City, SD.

Don was an entrepreneur! Don and Vera owned several businesses in Rapid City. They owned and operated a motel and they were also the original owners of Marine Life Aquarium in Rapid City. Don developed the recipe for "Nelson's Bloody Mary Seasoning" and he and Vera owned "The Den" and The Blue Lantern Lounge.

Don is survived by his daughter Ginger Tait, Rapid City and his son Mark (Patty) Nelson, Rapid City. He is survived by six grandchildren: Jonathan, Jordan and Jarrad Tait, Keith and Tyler Nelson, and Allysa (Nelson) Wolf, and two great-grandchildren: Peyton and Greyson Wolf. He is also survived by his niece Carol (Rod) Tompkins, Huron S.D.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Vera (2000) and his parents, Irving and Augusta Nelson, and his brother Robert Nelson.

A private family burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.