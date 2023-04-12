DEADWOOD - Donald Garfield "Sonny" Sorenson, 88, Deadwood, SD, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood. Visitation is Friday, April 14, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Memorial services will be Saturday, April 15, 10:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Lead, SD. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., Pine Lawn Cemetery, Rapid City, SD. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.