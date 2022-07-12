RAPID CITY - Donald Grant Tye flew home to his heavenly father on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Don was born to "Grant" Tye and Rose (Feiock) Tye on May 15, 1937, in Rapid City, SD. Don grew up in the Rapid City area, joining the Navy in 1960. After his time in the service, he worked as a painter/service manager and started Tye's Auto Body in Custer, SD, in 1983. Don volunteered as an EMT for Custer Ambulance Service, later becoming a full-time EMT for the Missouri Ambulance Service in Chamberlain, SD.

Don enjoyed stock car racing and held many long-standing records at the Black Hills Speedway. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and flying his plane; anything to go fast! He also enjoyed spending time with his family at the cabin on Slate Creek. He belonged to the VFW, Masonic Temple, and he was a Shriner.

Don was blessed with two families. He married Kathryn Jobe July 14, 1962, and was blessed with one daughter and one son. On September 12, 2005, he married RaBetta (Betty) Streets and gained two daughters and one son. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially holidays.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother. Don is survived by his wife, RaBetta; children, Sherri (Jim) Sanders, Anthony "Tony" Tye, Mark (Taryn) Streets, Wendy Knapp, Kristi (Brett) Shollenbarger; 14 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial to the Shriners Children's Hospital has been set up in his name.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, 2022, 1:30 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.