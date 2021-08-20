 Skip to main content
Donald J. Jackson

DENVER | Donald J. Jackson, 76, died Aug. 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Donald was born on March 26, 1945, to Donald E. and Lois E. (Hausman) Jackson in Rapid City, SD.

He is survived by daughters, Tara White (formerly Amy Jackson) and her husband, Peter Fisk, and Kristen Cirillo (Mike); son, James (Jeri); and brothers, Thomas (Margaret), Phil (Trish), Keith (Cindy), and Kevin (Betsy).

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George and David.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

