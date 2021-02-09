 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald L. Sharpfish

Donald L. Sharpfish

{{featured_button_text}}

PINE RIDGE | Donald "Don" Lee Sharpfish, loving son, brother, cousin, uncle, and grandfather, passed away at 66 years old.

The sun rose, and Donald Lee Sharpfish was born on Feb. 24, 1954, in Rapid City, SD, to Annie and Collins Sharpfish. He was one of eight caring siblings. Donald graduated from Rapid City Central High School and served duly in the United States Navy. He was later honorably discharged, and then spent the last of his years in Pine Ridge. The sun set on his journey on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, at Woyatan Lutheran Church, 522 Anamosa St., Rapid City, at 10:30 a.m. The wake services will be the night before, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Flowers or considerations may be sent to 522 Anamosa St., Rapid City, SD, 57701.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News