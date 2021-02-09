Donald L. Sharpfish

The sun rose, and Donald Lee Sharpfish was born on Feb. 24, 1954, in Rapid City, SD, to Annie and Collins Sharpfish. He was one of eight caring siblings. Donald graduated from Rapid City Central High School and served duly in the United States Navy. He was later honorably discharged, and then spent the last of his years in Pine Ridge. The sun set on his journey on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.