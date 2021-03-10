BLACK HAWK | Donald "Mike" Cameron, 70, died at Fountain Springs Healthcare on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Donald Michael Cameron was born on March 2, 1951, in Spokane, WA, to Donald and Dorris (Hall) Cameron. As the son of a military man, he attended schools throughout the country, and in 1969, graduated from Douglas High School at Box Elder, near Ellsworth Air Force Base. He served in the Army from 1970-72 and was in Vietnam from 1970-71.

After his service, Mike met Barb Sullivan. They were united in marriage a few months later, on August 14, 1973. They lived in Rapid City for a few years, and then in 1976, moved to Black Hawk, where they have lived since. Mike was employed at the Rapid City Municipal Water Treatment Plant from 1974-1990. He then started a business servicing water pumps and in 1992, began drilling water wells. He continued in that business until retiring in 2019 due to health.

Mike enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and watching Westerns.