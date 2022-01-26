RAPID CITY | Donald N. Fuehrer lost his courageous battle with dementia on January 23,2022. Don was born October 30, 1940 on the farm in Emmons County by Hague North Dakota to Jake and Dorothy Fuhrer. He started life with a mischievous grin and twinkle in his eye, and the grin and twinkle were still there 81 years later. He lived life to the fullest, always encouraging the positive in everything and everybody.

Don grew up on the Fuhrer farm close to the North Dakota and South Dakota state line. He graduated from Herreid High School in 1958. He attended and graduated from Ellendale Teacher's College. He later earned a master's degree from Northern State University. It was at Ellendale Teacher's College that he met the love of his life, Joanne Alice Wagemann. They were married August 11, 1963. They have three children: Todd Donald, Eric J. & Sheryl Jo.

Don began his teaching career at a rural school for two years in Hague, North Dakota. Then, he taught music for 14 years at various schools in North Dakota and South Dakota. After getting his master's degree, Don became an Elementary Principal. This took the family to Bowdle, South Dakota, Parkston, South Dakota and Clear Lake, South Dakota. Upon retirement after over 30 years of teaching in 1994, Don accepted a position with AAA.

In 2003 Don and Joanne moved to Rapid City, South Dakota to be near their kids. During this time, Don spent his leisure time fishing, hunting, reloading, & gardening. Don and Joanne took several trips across the United States. Some favorite trips were to Alaska & Colorado with his sister, Doris (Arlyn) Vanbeek Don and Joanne also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii on two different occasions.

Don made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. Some of his dearest friends still are the people he met and worked with throughout his life. You knew what Don was feeling with just a look. He was a merciless teaser and a dad to all. He was a powerful man of God. Just being near him could build your confidence. His joy came from his grandkids. He loved them with passion whether it was giving rides on the four-wheeler, setting ground rules for swimming in his hot tub, including anyone and everyone in his garden, talking walks through the neighborhood and in the black hills, or using his snowblower to clear out the neighborhood after a snowfall. Don is missed but will be forever treasured in the hearts of those that knew him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Dorothy Fuhrer; Joanne's parents, Leonard and Alvina Wagemann. His spirit is carried on by his loving wife Joanne; sons Todd (Robin) Fuehrer and Eric (Melinda) Fuehrer; daughter Sheryl Martin; granddaughters Naomi (Michael) Kranz, Ruth (Isaiah) MacDonald, Elizabeth Fuehrer, and Rachel Martin; grandsons Nathaniel Martin and Eric Fuehrer; great grandsons Carter Kranz and Oliver Kranz; sister Doris (Arlyn) VanBeek; brother James (Barb) Fuehrer and several nieces and nephews.