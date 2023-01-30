 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Polovich

  • 0
Donald Polovich

Donald Polovich passed away peacefully the morning of January 14, 2023 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Ruidoso, NM. Don has spent his final months in Ruidoso as well as Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico but Rapid City will always be the place he loved to call home.

A complete obituary will be written with the assistance of his friends, in an effort to illustrate many of the things Don accomplished during his lifetime.

A celebration of Don's life will be held in the fall, his favorite time of year to explore the Black Hills.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News