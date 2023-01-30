Donald Polovich passed away peacefully the morning of January 14, 2023 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Ruidoso, NM. Don has spent his final months in Ruidoso as well as Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico but Rapid City will always be the place he loved to call home.

A complete obituary will be written with the assistance of his friends, in an effort to illustrate many of the things Don accomplished during his lifetime.

A celebration of Don's life will be held in the fall, his favorite time of year to explore the Black Hills.