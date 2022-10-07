STURGIS - Donald R. Busse, of Sturgis, SD, born November 9, 1936, passed away at his home on the morning of October 4, 2022.

He is survived by his brother, Roger Busse; son, Mick Busse; daughter, Wendy Miller; grandchildren: Bryar (wife, Whitney), Jenna, and Melissa; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Busse; son, Dave Busse; brother, Elmer; and sister, Beverly.

He was a wonderful and loving Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. We will always remember him with love.

He will be laid to rest with his wife Joan, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD, at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.