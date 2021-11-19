RAPID CITY | Donald Russell Hensley passed away on November 17, 2021 after a battle with glioblastoma. He was born May 30, 1947 to Harvey and Ellen (Kallemeyn) Hensley in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The family moved to the beautiful Black Hills where Don explored everything South Dakota had to offer. Don graduated from Rapid City High school in 1965 where he wrestled in both high school and college. He attended South Dakota School of Mines and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his tour, he spent 18 months in Vietnam where he was awarded the bronze star.

After his military service, he met the love of his life, Janet Comes. They were married June 25, 1971. (They recently enjoyed a celebration of their 50th anniversary.) Don received a degree from Black Hills State and taught science and mathematics in Redfield, SD, where he also coached wrestling and football. Don loved working with kids of all ages.

In 1974 he and Janet returned to Rapid City. Don and Janet were delighted to have a daughter Autumn in 1978. Autumn's many activities created close relationships revolving around soccer, skiing, volleyball and golf. Traveling to tournaments and hosting get-togethers was a highlight for Don. Don and Autumn enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips together.

Don later purchased the Chris Supply wholesale electronic business with partner Rick Brown. Chris Supply expanded to a store in Gillette, Wyoming. Don enjoyed the longstanding friendships he made while at Chris Supply.

Don fell in love with Sitka, Alaska where his daughter worked. Frequent trips to Sitka and whale watching followed. Autumn married Craig Hatch in 2006. Their daughter Halley was born in 2009. Halley became his joy and they formed a special bond, enjoying trips, games and facetime together.

Upon retirement, as usual, Don needed to be active. He went to work for Pennington County Weed and Pest as well as assisting his good friends at Jerry's Cakes and Donuts. He thoroughly enjoyed all his interactions and the beautiful Black Hills. In 2016 he finally retired.

He and Janet began traveling, usually working through Denver on their way so as to spend time with Halley. Don enjoyed hunting, spending time with Janet, skiing and living in the beautiful Black Hills.

Continuing his love of kids, Don spent many hours preparing everything for his work with 4H BB gun. He enjoyed working with students and their families.

Don enjoyed joking and visiting with friends. He put everyone first and was truly everyone's #1 fan. He sincerely wished nothing but the best for everyone and always had a genuine interest in their lives.

Don leaves Janet his loving wife of 50 years, a daughter Autumn (Craig) Hatch of Parker, Colo., and the light of his life, granddaughter Halley. Don is also survived by his brother Gene (Mary) Hensley of Rapid City, niece Tennile (Eric) Baker and family of Bozeman, Montana, and nephew Tony (Leigh) Hensley and family of Rapid City.

A special thank you to the staff at Hospice House for the care and peace they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice House or the Glioblastoma Foundation.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 am. on Tuesday, November 23, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1630 Rushmore Street.

Burial, with full military honors, will follow at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.