Donald Schadow

  • Updated
SIOUX FALLS - Donald Schadow, 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Donald.

George Boom Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Additional information, online guestbook, and link to view the service are available at www.georgeboom.com.

