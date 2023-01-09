SIOUX FALLS - Donald Stoltz, 81, passed away at Sanford Health on January 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Don's funeral mass will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch and burial at the South Dakota State Veteran's Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Don was survived by his wife, Jane; three children: Laura McClellan (Jim) of Haiku, HI, Michael Stoltz of Anchorage, AK, Linda Meyer (Ryan) of Sioux Falls; and grandchildren; Joshua Stoltz and Madison Meyer. www.heritagesfsd.com.