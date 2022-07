RAPID CITY - Donald W. Holliday, 91, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He served in the United States National Guard.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Christian Wake Service to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Burial with full military honors will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home