Donald West

BELLE FOURCHE | Longtime Belle Fourche businessman Donald West passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Belle Fourche at the age of 86 with his loving wife of 68 years by his side.

Don was born August 2, 1934 on a farm north of Newell. When Don was in Junior High School the family moved into the town of Newell. He learned to play the guitar and shared his talent often. He graduated from Newell High School in 1952, and became engaged to Delores Miles that same week. They were married August 13, 1952.

By the time Don was 21 years old he had started his own service station business, Don's Sinclair, in Newell. He ran the business until 1966 at which time he became a partner in Belle Retread Company in Belle Fourche. He became the sole owner in 1973 and the business became West Tire and Alignment. Fifty-seven years later the business still operates under that name.