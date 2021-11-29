RAPID CITY | Donald William Sealock, 79, of Rapid City, SD passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD while home visiting family.

He was born on October 24, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Donald William and Phyllis Mae Tucker Young.

He was employed at the Ft. Meade VA in Ft. Meade, SD as a Disabled American Affairs Claims Associate.

Donald was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He served 8 years of active duty. Upon his discharge, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.

He served as the state chair of DAV for the last 2 years in South Dakota. In addition, Donald was a life member of the American Legion Post # 0311, VFW of Hagerstown, MD, 40/8, and the DAV.

Donald loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, as well as collecting eagle figurines.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Perovich Sealock whom he married on September 20, 1968; daughter Cindy Slade of Biloxi, MS; son Donald Sealock of Greater Baltimore Area, MD; daughter Robin Sealock of Rapid City, SD; daughter Christina Muldoon of Rapid City, SD; son Scott Sealock of Williamsport, MD; brother Richard Young and his wife Alice of Hagerstown, MD; sister Dianna Riveria of Hagerstown, MD; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister Donna Burger.

Funeral services will be held at Osborne Funeral Home, P.A. 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor David N. Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday from 1:00-2:00 pm. Interment will be in Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

The family request the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans 113 Comanche Rd. Ft. Meade, SD 57741.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net.