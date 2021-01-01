ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Donn D. Ertl passed away at his residence at Odelia Healthcare in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. He had recently turned 79 years old.

Donn was born Donnie Dale Stambaugh on Nov. 10, 1941, in Denver, CO, to Harriet (Mueller) and Harvey Stambaugh. Donn was his parents' youngest child and only son. He and his three sisters were raised primarily in Keystone, SD.

Donn's parents divorced when he was young. His mother remarried, and she and her second husband, Roy Ertl, owned and operated the Hi-Way Cafe and Bar on the main street in Keystone. Donn worked at the cafe and at the town's gas station during high school. He was not a dedicated student but was gifted and curious, skipping a grade and graduating early. He enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines at the age of 16. At 18, he legally took the family name of his stepfather and was known as Donn Dale Ertl from that point.