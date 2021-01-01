ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Donn D. Ertl passed away at his residence at Odelia Healthcare in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. He had recently turned 79 years old.
Donn was born Donnie Dale Stambaugh on Nov. 10, 1941, in Denver, CO, to Harriet (Mueller) and Harvey Stambaugh. Donn was his parents' youngest child and only son. He and his three sisters were raised primarily in Keystone, SD.
Donn's parents divorced when he was young. His mother remarried, and she and her second husband, Roy Ertl, owned and operated the Hi-Way Cafe and Bar on the main street in Keystone. Donn worked at the cafe and at the town's gas station during high school. He was not a dedicated student but was gifted and curious, skipping a grade and graduating early. He enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines at the age of 16. At 18, he legally took the family name of his stepfather and was known as Donn Dale Ertl from that point.
Donn transferred to the University of South Dakota to pursue double majors in mathematics and psychology, and he met his first wife, Shari Monahan, during one of his working summers. The couple married in December 1961, and their daughter, Colleen, was born the following year. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received his bachelor's degree from USD in 1964. The family resided in Laredo, TX, while Donn completed flight training and officer candidate school. Their son, Roy W. Ertl II, arrived in 1966.
After his discharge in 1967, Donn and his family returned to the Black Hills where he worked various jobs until he completed training in insurance. Donn joined Safeco Insurance in 1968, moving his family to Denver, CO, then to Albuquerque in 1969. Donn and Shari later divorced, and Donn met Katherine “Kacky” Terrell when they began working together. Donn and Kacky married in June 1972 and created a blended family with Kacky's four children: Herb, Peggy, Elizabeth and Robert.
Donn and Kacky moved their family back to South Dakota in 1975, living and working in Rapid City for the next seven years. Donn continued in the insurance industry with Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange, covering the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas. When FREI downsized, Donn spent the next few years selling construction equipment, trading in salvaged autos, and writing part-time for the sports desk of the Rapid City Journal. Outside of work, he loved golfing, hunting, fishing, and restoring old cars.
In 1982, Donn joined the National Telephone Cooperative Association as a regional health insurance and retirement services representative. NTCA took Donn and Kacky to Kansas and then returned them in 1983 to New Mexico, where Donn achieved his financial planning certification. They resided in Albuquerque and relocated to Las Cruces 10 years later. During those years, Donn and Kacky traveled extensively for Donn's career, making friends throughout the U.S., and getting to know their growing grandchildren. Donn retired from NTCA in 2002.
Health issues complicated Donn and Kacky's retirement. Donn sustained a brain injury in a fall in 2007. After managing Donn's recovery, Kacky batsues arose with Donn's head injury in 2018, he resided at Odelia Healthcare whertled ovarian cancer until her passing in 2012. Daughter Elizabeth cared for Donn and Kacky until Kacky passed, and continued as Donn's caregiver for the remainder of his life. They returned to Albuquerque in 2017, and after ise the dedicated staff assisted with Donn's care until his death from COVID-19.
Donn was predeceased by Kacky Ertl, his wife of 40 years; his mother, Harriet Patterson; his half-sister, Wendy Hallauer; his son, Herb Terrell; his sister, Joan Merchen; and his three brothers-in-law. He is survived by his children, Marguerite “Peggy” (Randy) Hawke, Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth Hernandez, Albuquerque, NM, Colleen (Jerry) Young, Boise, ID, Robert Terrell, Veradale, WA, and Roy Ertl, Tucson, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Shorb and Muriel Sprague.
At his wish, his remains will be scattered near his childhood home in the Black Hills.