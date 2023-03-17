SPEARFISH - Donna Golliher, 87, of Spearfish passed away on March 14, 2023.
Donna was born in Maryville, MO and after college she married and eventually moved to Spearfish in 1967. She lived a life full of love and music. Among her many accomplishments was opening and operating her own business, BH Insurance Services in Spearfish. She also dedicated much of her life to the United Methodist Church as organist and Sunday School Teacher and was a member of Sweet Adelines.
She is survived by her sisters Linda Mayer and Myrna Floray, her children: Mike, Carolyn, Beth and Susan; her 14 grandchildren 11 great-grandchildren and three nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday March 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Spearfish.
