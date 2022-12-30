 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Hiles

SPEARFISH - Donna Hiles, age 93, of Spearfish, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m., with a Wake Service at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at the church. Inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

