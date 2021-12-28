RAPID CITY | Donna J Anderson, 92, passed away 12/21/2021 on the winter solstice at the Monument Hospice House, Rapid City, SD. Donna Jean Winchell was born May 19th, 1929 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Robert John Winchell and Vada (Gifford) Winchell. Her father Robert passed away in 1930 due to a fatal accident and her youngest brother Bob was born soon after. Her mother Vada raised seven (7) children during the depression in Pawnee City, Nebraska. Donna and her brother, Bob remember carrying laundry baskets to deliver to neighbors as children. Donna attended and graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1947 as Salutatorian of her class. She went to work as a Lab Tech for A Byford Anderson Sr. in his clinic which she really enjoyed. She married her high school sweetheart, A Byford Anderson Jr. and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June 2020. She and Byford had two (2) children, Nancy and David. She and Byford lived in Lincoln and Omaha, NE while Byford finished his schooling. The family moved to Lead, SD where Byford started his medical practice at Homestake Hospital and Clinic. Donna was very active in PEO and Beta Sigma Phi in Lead and had many friends, who she skied, bowled and golfed with. She was a den mother for cub scouts and taught Bible school in the summers. She was also treasurer for the Presbyterian Church in Lead for many years and decorated the church for Christmas with holly and greens. She loved the Christmas season and having her precious family home for the holidays.