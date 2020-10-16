Donna James

RAPID CITY | Donna Deffenbaugh James, 83, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 in Rapid City.

Donna was born Dec. 14, 1936 in Witten, SD, to Fred and Ruth Deffenbaugh. From Witten, the family farmed near Burke, along the Ponca Creek in Gregory County. The family relocated to Burke, where they operated Fritz Coin-Op Laundry. Donna graduated from Burke High School in 1955.

After graduating Donna married Will Robinson and spent time in the communities of Murdo, Groton, and Clear Lake, before ending up in Rapid City, where she spent the rest of her life. Donna had five children -- Rande, Candyce, and Vicki born in Murdo, and Rodney and Roger born in Webster.

Donna spent most of her time chasing after five kids before working at Hermanson's Grocery store on Mount Rushmore Road. During this time Donna remarried Richard James and the love of their lives, Matthew James, was born on Oct. 22, 1977.