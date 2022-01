RAPID CITY | Donna Jean Kennedy, 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital of natural causes. A memorial will be established in Donna's name at Cornerstone Mission. A visitation will be presented at 10AM, Monday, January 24, 2022, at South Canyon Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11AM. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends may sign her online guest register at WWW.osheimschmidt.com.