RAPID CITY | Donna Jean Kennedy, 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Monument Health Hospital of natural causes.

Donna was born on November 17, 1934 in Slater, Iowa to Thurlo and Margaret (Milks) Ryan. She graduated Akeley High School, lettering as a cheerleader. She married Donald Bayman on September 6, 1952 at Akeley Minnesota. Donna married Don Kennedy on August 3, 1970 in Las Vegas Nevada.

She was an active member of South Canyon Lutheran Church for over 58 years, serving with different ladies groups. With Don she was a reader and helped serve communion. Donna was a longtime member of the Sweet Adeline's, singing with a quartet for many years. Donna and Don were avid world travelers, though her true love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Don Kennedy, Rapid City; her children; Debra Gonzalez, Rapid City, Dale (Deby) Bayman, Las Vegas, and DeAnn McMahan, Black Hawk; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her stepchildren; Cheryl (Brant) Webb, Joan (Dave) Ormescher, Pam Kennedy, Kristy Westby, all of Rapid City, and Alan (Ida) Kennedy, Michigan; eight step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; her sister Lona (Jack) Baker, Arizona, and her brother Gerald (Dorothy) Ryan, Las Vegas Nevada.

Donna was preceded in death by her son Darryl Bayman in 2001, her son in law Bryan Gonzalez, 2013, her brother LeRoy Ryan, and her parents.

Visitation will be at 10 AM, on Monday, January 24, 2022, at South Canyon Lutheran Church followed by a service at 11 AM. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

A memorial will be established in Donna's name at Cornerstone Mission.

