RAPID CITY - Donna Jean Pola, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Rapid City. Friends and family are invited to a rosary service on Thursday, March 16 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids, SD with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Dell Rapids.