Donna L. Comstock

RAPID CITY | Madonna Lee "Donna" Comstock passed away peacefully July 4, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Madonna was born June 25, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa to Howard McWilliams and Margaret (Grieve) McWilliams.

Donna married Frank E. Comstock on May 4, 1957 in Sioux City. During their military life together, they raised five children: Jan (Richard) Zweifel, Nancy Bertrand, Jeff (Mary Jo) Comstock, Becki (Kenny) Rosane, and Amie (Doug) Zaug, 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Donna loved and adored spending time with her family, she took pride and joy in each and every one. Her family was her world. She will be deeply missed and will forever be in the hearts of her family.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, a granddaughter, mother, father, and brother.

Donna's family has set up a memorial to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation because of her dedication to the disabled veterans of this great country.

A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.