STURGIS | Donna Lea Egan, 86, died August 4, 2021, at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.

Donna was born April 7, 1935, to Duard and Mildred Merrill in Parker, SD.

She married Warren "Bud" Dannenbring in 1956, he passed away on November 30, 1993. Donna married three more times to Harry Curwen, Maurice Dachtler, and James Egan.

She is survived by her son, Scot (Marlene) Dannenbring; daughter, Sue (Leroy) Schlomer; five grandkids, Scooter (Jessica) Dannenbring, Megan (Amit) Gautam, Jese Dannenbring, Noah (Regina) Schlomer, Colton (Amanda) Hollenbeck; four great-grandkids, Madasin, Alexis, Micah, and Olivia; and one brother, Frank (Carol) Merrill.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; and two brothers, Donald and James Merrill.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

