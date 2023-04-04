STURGIS - Donna Mae Hartman, 94, of Sturgis, SD, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Monument Health Rapid City hospital.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Interment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

