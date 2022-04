STURGIS - Donna Marie Mayer, 82, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice, Rapid City.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 17,2022, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Sturgis United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at St. Martin's Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Full obituary and send condolences at www.kinkdaefunerals.com.