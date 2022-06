STURGIS - Donna Pearl Taylor, 77, of Sturgis formerly of Rapid City, SD, died in Sturgis on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City with an interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.