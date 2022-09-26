LANDER, WY - Donna Rae Yost passed away peacefully in Lander, Wyoming on September 18, 2022 after along and productive life. She was born October 18, 1953 to Ralph Yost and Betty (McManeman) Yost in Rapid City, South Dakota.

While she attended Stevens High School she also earned her pilots license. She graduated with B.S. from South Dakota State University and did her internship in Pueblo, Colorado.

By chance, Donna came through Lander, Wyoming in the fall of 1977. She was hired as a Medical Technologist in the laboratory at Bishop Randall Hospital, retiring after 40 years of dedicated service. She always went above and beyond for her patients and the medical community.

Her love for the outdoors grew as she adventured around the mountains of Wyoming and the West. Donna canoed, biked, hiked, skied and backpacked. She is an alumni of National Outdoor Leadership School as well as a black belt in karate.

Donna was a master potter with her own kiln and studio. She began learning pottery (The Pott Shop) in the early eighties. Her motto "I get a kick out of seeing my creations used in everyday life!" She was always moving forward researching new pottery ideas and methods. She taught Jazzercise at Castle Hall. She enjoyed softball and volleyball for the Lander recreation teams. For several years, Donna was an E.M.T. for the volunteer Fremont County Ambulance. She is most remembered for her generosity, putting others before herself, donating to many organizations and always helping others.

She is survived by her mother Betty (McManeman) Yost, her sister Rennie Tennyson, niece Kandi (Scott) Lewis, nephew Michael Tennyson (Dawn Fairbanks), grandniece RayAnna, and numerous aunts and cousins.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the World Food Program. https://wck.org.

The celebration of life will be determined at a later date.