Donna Rose (Good) Embree

RAPID CITY - Donna, 87, left us to go to heaven on June 15, 2022, after a short battle with liver cancer.

She is survived by four children: Kathy Howie, David (Janet) Embree, Bob (Cheryl) Embree and Connie Whiting, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, three sisters, one brother, two brothers-in-law, one sister in law and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be on Friday, June 17th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at Christ Church, 1900 Evergreen, Rapid City on Saturday, June 18th at 10:00am followed by interment at Mt View Cemetery.

Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.