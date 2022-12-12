Technical Sergeant Donovan "Donny" Lee Walters, 34, Crestview, FL, tragically lost his life on December 6th, 2022 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Donovan was born on November 19, 1988, to Tony Walters and Rebecca Dent in Bitburg, Germany. Donny spent his early years growing up on United States Air Force bases, including Buchel Air Force Base in Germany, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa Japan, and Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas.

Donovan joined the United States Air Force in 2006 as an Aerospace Propulsion Mechanic. Donovan underwent Basic Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, then Technical Training at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas. Donny continued his career at Shaw AFB in Sumter, South Carolina, before spending a year on Kunsan Air Base in Korea. He then continued his career at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, before arriving to take up his post at Eglin AFB in Florida earlier this year.

Donovan was a loving husband and father. Donny met his wife Natalie in 2019 when he was stationed at RAF Lakenheath and they were married in Bury St. Edmunds, England on September 10, 2022. They share a daughter, Chloe Antoinette who was born in Cambridge, England on January 8th, 2022.

Donovan is survived by his wife Natalie Walters, daughter Chloe Walters, father Tony Walters, stepmother Rhonda Walters, mother Rebecca Dent, stepfather Jeffrey Dent, brother Derek Walters, his paternal grandmother Shirley Walters, and his maternal grandmother Carol Cary.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. The service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website.

